CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salinas

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XScGb_0cTIiRrh00

(SALINAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salinas area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

Marathon at 215 E Alisal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 705 N Sanborn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.37.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

215 E Alisal St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.17
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.27

Valero

47 John St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--

Circle K

1593 N Sanborn Rd , Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.35
$4.49
$4.45

Safeway

1512 Constitution Blvd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.46
$4.58
$4.34
card
card$4.21
$4.56
$4.68
$4.44

DoubleTime

188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.37
$--
card
card$4.17
$4.43
$4.47
$--

Quik Stop

339 Williams Rd , Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.14
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
358
Followers
558
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy