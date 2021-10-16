Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salinas area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

Marathon at 215 E Alisal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 705 N Sanborn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.37.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 215 E Alisal St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.27

Valero 47 John St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

Circle K 1593 N Sanborn Rd , Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.45

Safeway 1512 Constitution Blvd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ 4.46 $ 4.58 $ 4.34 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.56 $ 4.68 $ 4.44

DoubleTime 188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.37 $ -- card card $ 4.17 $ 4.43 $ 4.47 $ --

Quik Stop 339 Williams Rd , Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.