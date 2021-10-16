CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Lancaster?

 8 days ago
(LANCASTER, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lancaster area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 42011 Sierra Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conserv Fuel

42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Costco

1141 W Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$--
$4.43
$--

Sam's Club

39940 10Th St W, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$--
$4.38
$--

7-Eleven

844 E Ave J, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$--
$4.57
$4.19
card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.67
$4.29

Downtown Gas & Smog

44358 10Th St W, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

ARCO

918 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

