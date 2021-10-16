Where's the cheapest gas in Lancaster?

(LANCASTER, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lancaster area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 42011 Sierra Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conserv Fuel 42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Costco 1141 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ -- $ 4.43 $ --

Sam's Club 39940 10Th St W, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ -- $ 4.38 $ --

7-Eleven 844 E Ave J, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ -- $ 4.57 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ 4.29

Downtown Gas & Smog 44358 10Th St W, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 918 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.