Where's the cheapest gas in Lancaster?
(LANCASTER, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lancaster area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conserv Fuel at 42011 Sierra Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.40 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
|card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.13
$--
$4.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.13
$--
$4.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$--
$4.57
$4.19
|card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.67
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1