Here’s the cheapest gas in Wilmington Saturday

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 604 S College Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 412 S College Road, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Amoco 2403 Market St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy USA 1116 New Pointe Blvd, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.13 $ 3.42 $ 3.29

Go Gas 2424 N College Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Go Gas 114 Village Rd Ne, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.