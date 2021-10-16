CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wilmington Saturday

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEFGg_0cTIiP6F00

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 604 S College Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

412 S College Road, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.39
$--

Costco

5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.39
$--

Amoco

2403 Market St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$--

Murphy USA

1116 New Pointe Blvd, Leland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.13
$3.42
$3.29

Go Gas

2424 N College Rd, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.79
$3.15

Go Gas

114 Village Rd Ne, Leland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

