This is the cheapest gas in Ogden right now

(OGDEN, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Ogden, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1015 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3656 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Sam's Club 4949 S 900 W , Riverdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Phillips 66 2105 S 1100 W, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Flying J 1172 W 2100 S, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 4.17 $ 4.05

Maverik 1332 W 12Th St, Marriott-Slaterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.65

One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw 1670 W 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 4.12 $ 4.37 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.59 $ 4.12 $ 4.37 $ 3.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.