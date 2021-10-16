CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the cheapest gas in Ogden right now

 8 days ago
(OGDEN, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Ogden, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1015 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3656 Wall Ave, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--

Sam's Club

4949 S 900 W , Riverdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--

Phillips 66

2105 S 1100 W, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59

Flying J

1172 W 2100 S, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.59
$3.95
$4.17
$4.05

Maverik

1332 W 12Th St, Marriott-Slaterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.65

One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw

1670 W 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$4.12
$4.37
$3.69
card
card$3.59
$4.12
$4.37
$3.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

