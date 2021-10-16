This is the cheapest gas in Ogden right now
(OGDEN, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Ogden, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1015 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.68 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.59
$3.95
$4.17
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$4.12
$4.37
$3.69
|card
card$3.59
$4.12
$4.37
$3.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0