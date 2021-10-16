CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

This is the cheapest gas in Erie right now

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0cTIiNa100

(ERIE, PA) According to Erie gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Buffalo Speed Check at 2267 Buffalo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at CITGO at 347 E 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Buffalo Speed Check

2267 Buffalo Rd, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$--

Speed Check

1001 East Ave, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.64

Sam's Club

7200 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$3.74
$3.86

Way2Go

1002 Liberty St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

8035 Perry Hwy, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.72
$4.03
$4.19
card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.20
$4.25

Delta Sonic

6900 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.55
$3.75
$3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

