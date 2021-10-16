This is the cheapest gas in Erie right now

(ERIE, PA) According to Erie gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Buffalo Speed Check at 2267 Buffalo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at CITGO at 347 E 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Buffalo Speed Check 2267 Buffalo Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speed Check 1001 East Ave, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Sam's Club 7200 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.86

Way2Go 1002 Liberty St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 8035 Perry Hwy, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.72 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 card card $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 4.20 $ 4.25

Delta Sonic 6900 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.