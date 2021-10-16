CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the cheapest gas in Oceanside Saturday

 8 days ago
(OCEANSIDE, CA) According to Oceanside gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mohsen at 628 S Coast Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1407 Mission Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.38.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mohsen

628 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.94
$4.04
$4.14
$3.97
card
card$4.04
$--
$--
$4.07

Mohsen

3213 Mission Ave, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.15
$3.97
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$4.07

Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care

502 S El Camino Real, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.07
$4.17
$--
card
card$4.07
$4.17
$4.27
$--

G&M

1202 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.25
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.35

MCCS Autoport

Bldg 20842 (Pacific Plaza) , Camp Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

MCCS Autoport

Bldg 210620 (Del Mar) B St, Camp Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

