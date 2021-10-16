CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Port St Lucie

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UY3Zl_0cTIiLoZ00

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Port St Lucie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1090 Se Port Saint Lucie Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.41.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.67
$--

7-Eleven

1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.67
$--

Murphy USA

160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.72
$3.17

Speedway

149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.30

BP

119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$3.49

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3049 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.73
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

