Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Port St Lucie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1090 Se Port Saint Lucie Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.41.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

7-Eleven 1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ --

Murphy USA 160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.72 $ 3.17

Speedway 149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.30

BP 119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.49

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3049 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.