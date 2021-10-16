Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntsville Saturday

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) According to Huntsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES Express at Bldg 3234 Goss Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES Express Bldg 3234 Goss Rd, Redstone Arsenal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ --

Costco 1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Sam's Club 5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Sam's Club 2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Sunoco 804 Holmes Ave Ne, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Vulcan 2119 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.