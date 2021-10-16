Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntsville Saturday
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) According to Huntsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES Express at Bldg 3234 Goss Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.99
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0