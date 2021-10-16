CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntsville Saturday

Huntsville Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tk9Xp_0cTIiKvq00

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) According to Huntsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AAFES Express at Bldg 3234 Goss Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES Express

Bldg 3234 Goss Rd, Redstone Arsenal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.99
$3.33
$--

Costco

1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.12
$--

Sam's Club

5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$--

Sam's Club

2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.16
$--

Sunoco

804 Holmes Ave Ne, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Vulcan

2119 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Huntsville, AL
