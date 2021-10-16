Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eugene area offering savings of $0.49 per gallon.

ARCO at 2979 Roosevelt Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1395 Or-99 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ --

Mobil 367 Or-99 N, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Costco 2828 Chad Dr, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.77 $ --

76 808 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.68 $ 3.79 $ --

Space Age 4419 Commerce St, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.59

ARCO 2785 River Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.