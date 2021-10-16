CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eugene

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7Web_0cTIiJ3700

(EUGENE, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eugene area offering savings of $0.49 per gallon.

ARCO at 2979 Roosevelt Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1395 Or-99 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO

2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.65
$3.75
$--
card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.85
$--

Mobil

367 Or-99 N, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.63
$--
$3.85
$--

Costco

2828 Chad Dr, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.77
$--

76

808 Main St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.68
$3.79
$--

Space Age

4419 Commerce St, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$--
$3.59

ARCO

2785 River Rd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arco
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
257
Followers
559
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy