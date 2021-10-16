This is the cheapest gas in Brownsville right now

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Brownsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 6125 E Ruben M Torres Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Conoco at 5194 Boca Chica Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 6125 E Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

H-E-B 2250 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2719 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Sunoco 850 Old Port Isabel Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

H-E-B 2155 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

Sunoco 1990 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.