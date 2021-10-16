CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the cheapest gas in Augusta?

 8 days ago
(AUGUSTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Augusta, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 3105 Deans Bridge Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Augusta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

825 Alexander Dr, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.32
$--

Sam's Club

596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.32
$3.28

Enmarket

221 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$--
$--

Circle K

602 Scott Nixon Memorial Dr, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.36
$3.89
$3.39

Murphy Express

224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.69
$3.28

Shell

3934 Washington Rd, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

