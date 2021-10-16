Where's the cheapest gas in Augusta?

(AUGUSTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Augusta, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 3105 Deans Bridge Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Augusta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 825 Alexander Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Sam's Club 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 3.28

Enmarket 221 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Circle K 602 Scott Nixon Memorial Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.36 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Murphy Express 224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.28

Shell 3934 Washington Rd, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.