Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3328 W University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.31 $ 3.67 $ 3.37

Sam's Club 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.31

Wawa 1007 E University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Gate 506 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.45

Gate 3001 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.45

Circle K 2320 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.81 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.