Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.
Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3328 W University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.31
$3.67
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$3.46
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.51
$3.79
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.76
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.76
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.81
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0