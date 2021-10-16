CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gainesville

 8 days ago
(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3328 W University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.31
$3.67
$3.37

Sam's Club

4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$3.46
$3.31

Wawa

1007 E University Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.51
$3.79
$3.45

Gate

506 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.76
$3.45

Gate

3001 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.76
$3.45

Circle K

2320 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.81
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

