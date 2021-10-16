CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194yhY_0cTIiFWD00

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) According to Chattanooga gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mystik at 4266 Bonny Oaks Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

5408 Ringgold Rd , East Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29
card
card$2.98
$3.39
$3.79
$3.39

Pit Stop

312 Mcfarland Ave, Rossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$--

Circle K

600 Ashland Ter, Red Bank
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.20
$3.73
$--
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.63
$--

Marathon

4011 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1182 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Mapco

314 Morrison Springs Rd , Red Bank
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mystik
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
308
Followers
587
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy