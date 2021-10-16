Gas savings: The cheapest station in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) According to Chattanooga gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mystik at 4266 Bonny Oaks Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 5408 Ringgold Rd , East Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Pit Stop 312 Mcfarland Ave, Rossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Circle K 600 Ashland Ter, Red Bank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.20 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Marathon 4011 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1182 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mapco 314 Morrison Springs Rd , Red Bank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.