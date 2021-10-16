CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon

 8 days ago
(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Quick and Fast at 6008 White Horse Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Quick and Fast

6008 White Horse Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$--
$--

MM Mart

784 Easley Bridge Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.55
$--
$--

VGo

1335 Cedar Ln Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.17
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.27

Costco

1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.34
$--

Sunoco

2350 E North St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.19
$3.09

GT's Gas Express

2560 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

