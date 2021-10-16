Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) According to Ocala gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1741 S Pine Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Circle K 4605 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.40

Murphy USA 4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Shell 5182 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.43

Circle K 3873 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.45

RaceTrac 15 South Pine Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.