Ocala, FL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ocala

Ocala Updates
 8 days ago
(OCALA, FL) According to Ocala gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1741 S Pine Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.00
$--
$3.34
$--

Circle K

4605 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.04
$3.41
$3.71
$3.40

Murphy USA

4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.05
$3.44
$3.74
$3.39

Shell

5182 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.05
$3.42
$3.72
$3.43

Circle K

3873 Sw College Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.75
$3.45

RaceTrac

15 South Pine Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
