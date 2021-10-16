Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ocala
(OCALA, FL) According to Ocala gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1741 S Pine Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.41
$3.71
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.44
$3.74
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.42
$3.72
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.75
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
