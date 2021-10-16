CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Where's the cheapest gas in Providence?

Providence Bulletin
 8 days ago
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Gas prices vary across in the Providence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

George's Advanced Auto at 577 Smithfield Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 269 Valley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

George's Advanced Auto

577 Smithfield Ave, Pawtucket
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$--

BJ's

175 Highland Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.37
$--

Global

822 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.29

Unbranded

970 Willett Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

823 Smithfield Ave, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.53
$3.09

CITGO

400 Taunton Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

