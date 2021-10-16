This is the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa right now
(SANTA ROSA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Gas at 1410 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.45
|card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.39
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$4.55
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.75
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
