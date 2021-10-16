This is the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa right now

(SANTA ROSA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Gas at 1410 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Gas 1410 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.47

Costco 1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ 4.55 $ --

ARCO 2500 Guerneville Rd, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.49

Costco 5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.35

Speedway Express 300 College Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Safeway 2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.75 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.