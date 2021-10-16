CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa right now

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA0uf_0cTIiBzJ00

(SANTA ROSA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Gas at 1410 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Gas

1410 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.45
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.47

Costco

1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$4.55
$--

ARCO

2500 Guerneville Rd, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.39
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.49

Costco

5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$4.55
$4.35

Speedway Express

300 College Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Safeway

2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.75
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

