Oxnard, CA

Oxnard gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.66 per gallon

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0cTIiA6a00

(OXNARD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxnard area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 2201 E Gonzales Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.63
$--

NEX Autoport

797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.23
$4.33
$3.99

Costco

2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$--
$4.44
$4.19

Silvas Oil Co.

6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.27
$4.41
$4.43

Joe's Gas and Smog

1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.15

Fred's

3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.36
$4.56
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
