Oxnard gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.66 per gallon

(OXNARD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxnard area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 2201 E Gonzales Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.63 $ --

NEX Autoport 797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 3.99

Costco 2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ -- $ 4.44 $ 4.19

Silvas Oil Co. 6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.27 $ 4.41 $ 4.43

Joe's Gas and Smog 1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.15

Fred's 3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.36 $ 4.56 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.