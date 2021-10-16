Save up to $0.64 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Des Moines area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to QuikTrip at 900 E University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Des Moines area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Casey's 6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Kwik Star 4105 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.67 $ --

BP 1516 Se 1St St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh 5169 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Casey's 17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.