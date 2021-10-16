CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Save up to $0.64 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aONy1_0cTIi9J600

(DES MOINES, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Des Moines area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to QuikTrip at 900 E University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Des Moines area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.18
$--

Casey's

6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39

Kwik Star

4105 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$3.67
$--

BP

1516 Se 1St St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

5169 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.64
$--

Casey's

17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Des Moines Times

