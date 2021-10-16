This is the cheapest gas in Fort Myers right now
(FORT MYERS, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Myers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 1617 Del Prado Blvd S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 2240 Park 82 Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.67
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.54
$3.83
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.46
$3.76
$3.84
|card
card$3.08
$3.46
$3.76
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.55
$3.85
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0