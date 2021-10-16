CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Myers right now

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqEDq_0cTIi8QN00

(FORT MYERS, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Myers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1617 Del Prado Blvd S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 2240 Park 82 Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1617 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.67
$3.36

7-Eleven

798 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.54
$3.83
$3.45

Love's Travel Stop

17308 Park 78 Dr, CapeCoral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.46
$3.76
$3.84
card
card$3.08
$3.46
$3.76
$3.84

Sam's Club

5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.42
$--

Marathon

10800 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.55
$3.85
$3.49

Chevron

314 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Mobil
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
267
Followers
607
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy