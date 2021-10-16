Where's the cheapest gas in Montgomery?

(MONTGOMERY, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montgomery area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3000 Vaughn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Mapco 5550 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 4000 Eastdale Circle, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Murphy USA 805 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 3930 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Exxon 4100 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ 3.99 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.