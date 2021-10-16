CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Where's the cheapest gas in Montgomery?

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ufuif_0cTIi7Xe00

(MONTGOMERY, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montgomery area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3000 Vaughn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.19
$--

Mapco

5550 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Speedway

4000 Eastdale Circle, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

Murphy USA

805 Ann St, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

3930 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Exxon

4100 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.55
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$3.05
$3.55
$3.99
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Montgomery, AL
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
403
Followers
597
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy