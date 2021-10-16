CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Save $1.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Boston

Boston Times
Boston Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0cTIi6ev00

(BOSTON, MA) Depending on where you fill up in Boston, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.

King Petroleum at 353 Salem St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

King Petroleum

353 Salem St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$2.97
card
card$3.12
$3.23
$3.33
$3.07

King Petroleum

275 Salem St , Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$--
card
card$3.07
$3.17
$3.27
$--

Tony's Gas

350 Salem St , Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$--
card
card$3.07
$3.17
$3.27
$--

Pearl St Auto

180 Pearl St, Somerville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.15
$3.25
$--

Fabian

345 Medford St, Somerville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.15
$3.25
$--

Harvard Street Gas

255 Mystic Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$3.59
$3.49
card
card$3.17
$--
$3.59
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Petroleum#Shell
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
159
Followers
609
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy