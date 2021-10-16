Save $1.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Depending on where you fill up in Boston, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.

King Petroleum at 353 Salem St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

King Petroleum 353 Salem St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 2.97 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 3.07

King Petroleum 275 Salem St , Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ --

Tony's Gas 350 Salem St , Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ --

Pearl St Auto 180 Pearl St, Somerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

Fabian 345 Medford St, Somerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

Harvard Street Gas 255 Mystic Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.