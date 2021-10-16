Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Amarillo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

K & L Discount at 803 N Polk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1901 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

K & L Discount 803 N Polk St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.20 $ --

Murphy USA 4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.27

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2805 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2109 S Western St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 5732 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.11 $ 3.38 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.