Amarillo, TX

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Amarillo

 8 days ago
(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Amarillo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

K & L Discount at 803 N Polk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1901 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

K & L Discount

803 N Polk St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.20
$--

Murphy USA

4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.11
$3.41
$3.27

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2805 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

2109 S Western St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.38
$3.29

Murphy USA

5732 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.11
$3.38
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

