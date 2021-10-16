Gas savings: The cheapest station in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Shreveport, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hwy 80 Fuel Station at 2580 E Texas St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 4749 N Market St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hwy 80 Fuel Station 2580 E Texas St, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2470 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.89

AAFES 200 Wilbur Wright Dr, Barksdale AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.17

Sam's Club 2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.21 $ 3.09

Kroger 1050 George Dement Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.