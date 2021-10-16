CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 8 days ago
(SAVANNAH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Savannah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, El Cheapo at 1550 Dean Forest Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 5806 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

El Cheapo

1550 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

El Cheapo

3912 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Enmarket

4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.54
$3.89
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.99
$3.39

Parker's

1601 Dean Forest Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.45

BP

130 E Victory Dr, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.55
$3.53
$3.03
card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.63
$3.13

Discount Corner 5

1170 E Derenne Ave, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

