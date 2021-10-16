Savannah gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAVANNAH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Savannah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, El Cheapo at 1550 Dean Forest Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 5806 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

El Cheapo 1550 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

El Cheapo 3912 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Parker's 1601 Dean Forest Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

BP 130 E Victory Dr, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.55 $ 3.53 $ 3.03 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 3.63 $ 3.13

Discount Corner 5 1170 E Derenne Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.