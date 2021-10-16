Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Fayetteville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Zip N Mart at 2413 Hope Mills Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

76 5001 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

BJ's 5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.52 $ --

Epco 5602 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.20

Murphy Express 2840 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.47

Murphy USA 4521 Ramsey St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.