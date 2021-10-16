CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville

Fayetteville Times
 8 days ago
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Fayetteville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Zip N Mart at 2413 Hope Mills Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

76

5001 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

BJ's

5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.52
$--

Epco

5602 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.20

Murphy Express

2840 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.30
$3.60
$3.47

Murphy USA

4521 Ramsey St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.22
$3.47
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fayetteville, NC
