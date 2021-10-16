Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon

(SYRACUSE, NY) According to Syracuse gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 1127-31 N Salina St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 452 Grant Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1127-31 N Salina St, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

MD's Market 523 S Main St, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta Sonic 3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Mobil 711 S Main St , North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.59

Circle K 5829 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.41 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.59

Costco 120 Township Blvd, Camillus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.