Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon
(SYRACUSE, NY) According to Syracuse gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 1127-31 N Salina St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 452 Grant Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.64
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.33
$3.63
$3.41
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
