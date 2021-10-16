CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Sarasota Updates
 8 days ago
(SARASOTA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sarasota area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

CITGO at 1634 N Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sarasota area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

1634 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

1660 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.30
$3.65
$3.18
card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.70
$3.23

CITGO

3580 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.40
$3.70
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$--

Marathon

1135 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$--

Orion Fuels

2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.38
$3.68
$--

Marathon

6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

