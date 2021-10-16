Sarasota gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(SARASOTA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sarasota area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.
CITGO at 1634 N Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sarasota area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.30
$3.65
$3.18
|card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.70
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.40
$3.70
$--
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.38
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
