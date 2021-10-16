Sarasota gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SARASOTA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sarasota area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

CITGO at 1634 N Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sarasota area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1634 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1660 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.23

CITGO 3580 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ --

Marathon 1135 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Orion Fuels 2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

Marathon 6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.