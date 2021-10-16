CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Save up to $0.56 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Boise

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l8T2_0cTIhziU00

(BOISE, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Boise area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon.

Chevron at 5804 W Franklin Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3200 W State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

5804 W Franklin Rd , Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.91
$4.03
$3.82

Chevron

2581 S Broadway Ave , Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--

Costco

2051 S Cole Rd, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$3.95
$--

Flying J

3353 S Federal Way, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.03
$--
$4.19
card
card$3.69
$4.03
$4.19
$4.19

Fred Meyer

3231 S Federal Way, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.01
$3.75

Maverik

4680 Federal Way, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.81
$4.01
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W State#Gas Prices#Chevron
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
192
Followers
556
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy