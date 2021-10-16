Save up to $0.56 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Boise area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon.

Chevron at 5804 W Franklin Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3200 W State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 5804 W Franklin Rd , Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.91 $ 4.03 $ 3.82

Chevron 2581 S Broadway Ave , Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 2051 S Cole Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

Flying J 3353 S Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 3.69 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ 4.19

Fred Meyer 3231 S Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.75

Maverik 4680 Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.