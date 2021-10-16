CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
(LAKELAND, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeland, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 5565 Us-92 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fleetwing at 742 S Combee Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

5565 Us-92, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.34
$--

Sam's Club

3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$3.37
$3.34

Exxon

1435 S Combee Rd, Crystal Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

111 W Robson St, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.73
$--

7-Eleven

4975 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.73
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

