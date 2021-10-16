Lakeland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAKELAND, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeland, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 5565 Us-92 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fleetwing at 742 S Combee Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 5565 Us-92, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Sam's Club 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.34

Exxon 1435 S Combee Rd, Crystal Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 111 W Robson St, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.73 $ --

7-Eleven 4975 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.