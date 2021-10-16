Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo

(LAREDO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Laredo, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 820 Santa Ursula Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 2310 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 3419 San Dario Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

H-E-B 4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Murphy USA 2318 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.