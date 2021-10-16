CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo

 8 days ago
(LAREDO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Laredo, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 820 Santa Ursula Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

2310 E Saunders St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

3419 San Dario Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.49
$3.69
$--

H-E-B

4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.35
$--

Murphy USA

2318 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

