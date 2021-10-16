Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo
(LAREDO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Laredo, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 820 Santa Ursula Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.49
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
