Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1304 Airport Heights Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Costco 330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.24

Holiday 2900 E Tudor Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Essential 1 9250 King St, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Tesoro 101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Carrs 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.