Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Anchorage

 8 days ago
(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1304 Airport Heights Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.65
$--

Costco

330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.65
$3.24

Holiday

2900 E Tudor Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.09
$3.29

Essential 1

9250 King St, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.39

Tesoro

101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Carrs

1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

