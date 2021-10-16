Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Anchorage
(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1304 Airport Heights Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$3.65
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.09
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0