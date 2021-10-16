Salem gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SALEM, OR) According to Salem gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 1115 Wallace Rd Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.47.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Safeway 5650 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.57 $ 3.61 $ 3.43 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

ARCO 1720 State St, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ --

ARCO 2979 Market St Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ --

ARCO 805 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

76 3510 River Rd N, Keizer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.