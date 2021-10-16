CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Salem Daily
 8 days ago
(SALEM, OR) According to Salem gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 1115 Wallace Rd Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.47.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$--

Safeway

5650 Commercial St Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.57
$3.61
$3.43
card
card$3.27
$3.67
$3.71
$3.49

ARCO

1720 State St, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.79
$--

ARCO

2979 Market St Ne, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.65
$--
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.75
$--

ARCO

805 Commercial St Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$--

76

3510 River Rd N, Keizer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

