Pensacola, FL

Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
 8 days ago
(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Lucky Penny at 7111 W Fairfield Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6403 N 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lucky Penny

7111 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$--

TownMart

601 W Cervantes St, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

501 E Cervantes St, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.66
$3.19
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$3.29

Beacon Store 3

1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

Lucky 7 Discount

713 Massachusetts Ave, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Gas Express

6098 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

