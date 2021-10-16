Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Lucky Penny at 7111 W Fairfield Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6403 N 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lucky Penny 7111 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

TownMart 601 W Cervantes St, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 501 E Cervantes St, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.29

Beacon Store 3 1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Lucky 7 Discount 713 Massachusetts Ave, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas Express 6098 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.