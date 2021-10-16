CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lubbock Saturday

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0cTIhtQ800

(LUBBOCK, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lubbock area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 2017 50Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6020 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.02
$2.84

Sam's Club

6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.98
$2.84

Alon

5802 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Murphy Express

3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Murphy USA

1809 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.24

Alon

2423 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

