Here’s the cheapest gas in Lubbock Saturday
(LUBBOCK, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lubbock area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 2017 50Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.02
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$2.98
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
