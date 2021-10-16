Here’s the cheapest gas in Lubbock Saturday

(LUBBOCK, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lubbock area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 2017 50Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 6020 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.02 $ 2.84

Sam's Club 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.84

Alon 5802 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 1809 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.24

Alon 2423 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.