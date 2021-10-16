CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0cTIhsXP00

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4126 Moffett Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mobile area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.09
$--

Pride

401 N Craft Hwy, Chickasaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Costco

1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.14
$--

Exxon

1725 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.58
$3.16

Mystik

1120 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2272 Saint Stephens Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

