Mobile gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4126 Moffett Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mobile area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Pride 401 N Craft Hwy, Chickasaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Exxon 1725 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.16

Mystik 1120 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2272 Saint Stephens Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.