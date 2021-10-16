Akron gas at $2.92 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(AKRON, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Akron, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 489 E Bath Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Akron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 489 E Bath Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 3.53

Circle K 1178 S Arlington St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.63 $ 3.98 $ 3.67

Speedway 2129 S Main St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.87 $ 3.69

Mash Oil & Tire 2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Marathon 1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.70 $ 4.13 $ 3.44

BJ's 1677 Home Ave, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.62 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.