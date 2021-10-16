Akron gas at $2.92 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(AKRON, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Akron, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 489 E Bath Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Akron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.60
$3.95
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.63
$3.98
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.87
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.70
$4.13
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.62
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
