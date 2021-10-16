Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Madison area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Garden Asian Market at 6136 University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick Fuel at 3719 East Lexington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Garden Asian Market 6136 University Ave, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ --

Mobil 6829 Cty. Trunk Hwy. K, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.26 $ 3.73 $ 3.28

Kwik Trip 7508 Century Ave, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.73 $ --

Kwik Trip 5301 S Ridge Way, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 6519 Century Ave, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ --

CITGO 3303 Parmenter St , Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.