Greensboro, NC

Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
 8 days ago
(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4418 W Wendover Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 1102 Summit Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.30
$--

Costco

4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.33
$--

Valero

1301 S Eugene St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Daytona

3601 N Church St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

G & S

2100 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.42
$--

BP

3227 S Holden Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

