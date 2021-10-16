Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4418 W Wendover Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 1102 Summit Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Costco 4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.33 $ --

Valero 1301 S Eugene St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Daytona 3601 N Church St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

G & S 2100 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.42 $ --

BP 3227 S Holden Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.