Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) According to Tallahassee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Mark Food Store at 415 Orange Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

On Mark Food Store 415 Orange Ave E, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 440 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

McKenzie Markets 3220 N Monroe St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

Sam's Club 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

Costco 4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Chevron 416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.