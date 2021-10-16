CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tallahassee

 8 days ago
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) According to Tallahassee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Mark Food Store at 415 Orange Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

On Mark Food Store

415 Orange Ave E, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

440 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

McKenzie Markets

3220 N Monroe St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$--

Sam's Club

3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.40
$--

Costco

4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.38
$--

Chevron

416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

