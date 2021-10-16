CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gntA_0cTIhnN000

(NAPLES, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Naples area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flash Car Wash & Convenience

9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.14

Costco

6275 Naples Blvd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$--

7-Eleven

2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.52
$3.82
$3.45

Shell

1033 Airport Rd S, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.79
$3.45

Shell

2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.79
$3.45

RaceTrac

1150 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Naples, FL
