Naples gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NAPLES, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Naples area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flash Car Wash & Convenience 9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Costco 6275 Naples Blvd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

7-Eleven 2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.45

Shell 1033 Airport Rd S, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Shell 2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

RaceTrac 1150 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.