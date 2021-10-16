Lexington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(LEXINGTON, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lexington area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Thorntons at 2300 Woodhill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 1975 Nicholasville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thorntons 2300 Woodhill Dr, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Sam's Club 1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Speedway 515 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 3.35

Shell 905 S Limestone St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ --

Thorntons 441 Redding Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.35

Costco 1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.