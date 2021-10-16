CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB9jP_0cTIhmUH00

(LEXINGTON, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lexington area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Thorntons at 2300 Woodhill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 1975 Nicholasville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thorntons

2300 Woodhill Dr, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35

Sam's Club

1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.28
$--

Speedway

515 Euclid Ave, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.63
$3.35

Shell

905 S Limestone St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.88
$--

Thorntons

441 Redding Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.35

Costco

1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.28
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

