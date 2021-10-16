Reno gas at $3.81 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RENO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Reno area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pop's Mini Market at 3200 Mill St. Regular there was listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2885 Northtowne Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Reno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pop's Mini Market 3200 Mill St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

M Food Mart 500 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.83 card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ 4.13 $ 3.93

Costco 4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ 4.17 $ 3.78

Costco 2200 Harvard Way, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.17 $ --

V Mart 1675 Victorian Ave, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.95

Sam's Club 4835 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.