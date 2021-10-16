CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno gas at $3.81 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRCAw_0cTIhlbY00

(RENO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Reno area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pop's Mini Market at 3200 Mill St. Regular there was listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2885 Northtowne Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Reno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pop's Mini Market

3200 Mill St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--

M Food Mart

500 Kietzke Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83
card
card$3.93
$--
$4.13
$3.93

Costco

4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$--
$4.17
$3.78

Costco

2200 Harvard Way, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.17
$--

V Mart

1675 Victorian Ave, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.85
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.95

Sam's Club

4835 Kietzke Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

