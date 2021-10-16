Reno gas at $3.81 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(RENO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Reno area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pop's Mini Market at 3200 Mill St. Regular there was listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2885 Northtowne Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Reno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.10 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83
|card
card$3.93
$--
$4.13
$3.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$4.17
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.85
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 2