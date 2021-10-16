CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
 8 days ago


(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) According to Corpus Christi gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Valero at 5626 Leopard St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.99

H-E-B

3133 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

4444 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.33
$--

Murphy USA

1801 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.12
$3.33
$2.99

Walmart

4111 S Staples St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.23
$2.99

H-E-B

5801 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
