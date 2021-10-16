Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Corpus Christi
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) According to Corpus Christi gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Valero at 5626 Leopard St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.12
$3.33
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.19
$2.99
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.23
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0