Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) According to Corpus Christi gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Valero at 5626 Leopard St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.99

H-E-B 3133 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 4444 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ --

Murphy USA 1801 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.12 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Walmart 4111 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

H-E-B 5801 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.