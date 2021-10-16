CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Here’s the cheapest gas in Toledo Saturday

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGMEe_0cTIhixN00

(TOLEDO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Toledo, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, S&G at 2062 Woodville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to S&G at 2710 Tremainsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

S&G

2062 Woodville Rd, Oregon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

S&G

2445 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.16
$3.46
$--

S&G

4458 Monroe St, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Costco

3425 W Central Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.49
$3.28

S&G

429 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.32
$3.45
$--
$--

Marathon

4101 Woodville Rd, Northwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.44
$3.89
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

