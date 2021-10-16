Here’s the cheapest gas in Toledo Saturday

(TOLEDO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Toledo, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, S&G at 2062 Woodville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to S&G at 2710 Tremainsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

S&G 2062 Woodville Rd, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

S&G 2445 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

S&G 4458 Monroe St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 3425 W Central Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.28

S&G 429 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.32 $ 3.45 $ -- $ --

Marathon 4101 Woodville Rd, Northwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.