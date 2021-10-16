CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jUNd_0cTIhh4e00

(COLUMBIA, SC) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Exxon at 439 Blossom St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

1355 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.57
$3.19
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.57
$3.19

Shell

3004 Broad River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$3.29

Spinx

7232 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39

CITGO

7621 Garner'S Ferry Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.54
$--

Shell

4805 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.09
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.55
$3.21

Murphy USA

2365 Augusta Rd, West Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

City
Columbia, SC
