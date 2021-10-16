Columbia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COLUMBIA, SC) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Exxon at 439 Blossom St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 1355 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.19

Shell 3004 Broad River Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Spinx 7232 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

CITGO 7621 Garner'S Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ --

Shell 4805 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.21

Murphy USA 2365 Augusta Rd, West Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.