Where's the cheapest gas in West Palm Beach?

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Palm Beach area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon.

Rocket Fuel at 100 N Federal Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.22.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Rocket Fuel 100 N Federal Hwy, North Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Chevron 3066 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 2970 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.45

Sam's Club 4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

RaceWay 288 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Murphy USA 103 N Congress Ave, Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.