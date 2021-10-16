CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in West Palm Beach?

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjknr_0cTIhgBv00

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Palm Beach area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon.

Rocket Fuel at 100 N Federal Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.22.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Rocket Fuel

100 N Federal Hwy, North Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.37
$3.67
$--

Chevron

3066 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

RaceTrac

2970 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.45

Sam's Club

4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.23
$--

RaceWay

288 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.73
$3.45

Murphy USA

103 N Congress Ave, Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$--
$3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#N Federal Hwy
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
225
Followers
593
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy