Spokane, WA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Spokane Saturday

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv9E2_0cTIhfJC00

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 9914 N Waikiki Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.61.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$3.75
$--

Maverik

28 E. Montgomery Avenue, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.56

Mobil

3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.75
$3.95
$--
card
card$3.55
$3.95
$--
$--

Maverik

6710 N Division St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.48

nomnom

7902 N Division St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.66
$--
$3.48

Conoco

925 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.91
$3.69
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.91
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

