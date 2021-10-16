Here’s the cheapest gas in Spokane Saturday

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 9914 N Waikiki Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.61.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Maverik 28 E. Montgomery Avenue, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.56

Mobil 3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ -- card card $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ -- $ --

Maverik 6710 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.48

nomnom 7902 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ -- $ 3.48

Conoco 925 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.91 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.91 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.