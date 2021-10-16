CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the cheapest gas in Santa Ana Saturday

 8 days ago
(SANTA ANA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Ana area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Libra Gasoline at 1131 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Ana area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Libra Gasoline

1131 S Main St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Costco

17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$--
$4.08
$--

Sam's Club

17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$--
$4.08
$4.19

Costco

2701 Park Ave, Tustin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--

ARCO

3201 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$4.21
$4.31
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.31
$4.41
$--

ARCO

10975 Edinger Ave, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

