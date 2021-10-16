Here’s the cheapest gas in Santa Ana Saturday
(SANTA ANA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Ana area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Libra Gasoline at 1131 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Ana area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.88
$--
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.88
$--
$4.08
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$4.21
$4.31
$--
|card
card$4.01
$4.31
$4.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0