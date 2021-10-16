CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Here's the cheapest gas in Grand Rapids Saturday

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT7Nk_0cTIhdXk00

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.33.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3901 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.50
$--

Marathon

4616 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.55
$4.02
$--

Marathon

3221 Division Ave S, Wyoming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.29

Speedway

4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.55
$3.85
$3.55

CITGO

3271 Alpine Ave, Walker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Mobil

4258 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

